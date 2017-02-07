Katy Perry is to perform at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the 'Roar' hitmaker will take to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a special performance on Sunday (12.02.17).

A post on the Academy's Twitter reads: ''CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to #GRAMMYs stage don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! if you're excited (sic)''

The 32-year-old pop superstar joins previously confirmed acts including Daft Punk, who will make their live comeback performing with The Weeknd.

The 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' hitmakers will take to the stage with their 'Starboy' and 'I Feel It Coming' collaborator - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - at the prestigious ceremony, which is being hosted by James Corden.

It will be the first time the electronic duo - comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - have performed since 2014, when they did 'Get Lucky' with Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers.

The Recording Academy also confirmed the following performers; Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Anderson . Paak, A Tribe Called West and Maren Morris have joined the star-studded line-up.

'No One' singer Alicia, 36, is to perform with Maren, who is up for Best New Artist.

While A Tribe Called West - comprised of Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White - will be joined by 30-year-old hip-hop star Anderson, who is also a nominee for Best New Artist. Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl, 48, is also expected to perform or present an award.

Previously announced acts are Bruno Mars, Adele, Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, who will take to the stage at the show.

Bruno, 31, is reportedly in talks to for a Prince tribute at the bash.

According to Billboard, the '24K Magic' hitmaker will take to the stage accompanied by members of The Time - who were close to the late music icon, who tragically passed away in June 2016 at the age of 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose - however, sources stressed to the publication that ''the performance has not yet been confirmed''.