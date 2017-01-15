The singer reportedly caught the Lord of the Rings actor off guard with a star-studded bash in Palm Springs, California, on Friday (13Jan17), and shared news of the surprise on Instagram Stories.

Katy uploaded a clip of her boyfriend's family and friends singing Happy Birthday to Orlando as he blew out candles on a huge cake, topped with a life-size owl and decorated with "Happy Birthday Lando" on the front.

Justin Theroux and Amanda de Cadenet were among those at the bash, with both wearing special onesies decorated with Orlando's face - given to all the guests. "Partying in my @orlandobloom Birthday Suit... #Happy 40th my sweet friend. Such a treat to celebrate your life," Amanda posted on Instagram.

The actor made no mention of his party on social media, apart from a sweet snap on Instagram revealing one last surprise from girlfriend Katy. "Best gift ever surprise visit from me (sic) mum," he captioned a shot of him being hugged by his mother Sonia.

Katy and Orlando have been dating after hitting it off at the 2016 Golden Globes last January, and have recently returned from a New Year's break to Japan. Katy documented the trip on Instagram, sharing clips of the couple taking part in traditional Japanese ceremonies, as well as counting down to 2017 in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram Stories showing her and Orlando wishing her followers a Happy New Year, but revealed they had inadvertently got lost.

"Lost in Tokyo... counted down with strangers on a sidewalk... all is as it should be. To a better New Year,” Katy captioned the clip.