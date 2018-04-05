Katy Perry has turned to Kacey Musgraves' music to cure her homesickness.

The 33-year-old singer has been touring in South America and Asia over the last month, but she has overcome her feelings of homesickness by listening to Kacey's 'Golden Hour' record.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Was feeling homesick today, being on this leg of tour for over 4 weeks now and then I put on @KaceyMusgraves's new record, Golden Hour during yoga and she made me feel not so alone (sic)''

Katy claimed that her story served to underline the impact of music.

She said: ''Music is so powerful and I am so grateful [love emoji] (sic)''

Meanwhile, Katy recently insisted that she won't change herself for anyone.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker revealed she uses make-up as an ''expression'' of who she is as a person, rather than who somebody else wants her to be.

She shared: ''My make-up is an expression of who I am and who I'm trying to be, not a reflection of who I'm with ...

''When I was younger, I'd wake up early to make sure I had a full face of 'natural look' first thing in the morning. That's a couple hours of sleep I'll never get back! I love make-up's power to transform and empower.''

Katy also said that since she having her hair cut shorter, she feels more exposed.

She confessed: ''The short hair obviously really puts your face at the forefront - there's nothing to hide behind!''