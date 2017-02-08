Katy Perry has posted a cryptic video teaser online alluding to the fact she is about to drop a new single.

The 32-year-old pop megastar took to Instagram on Tuesday (07.02.17) to share a clip of her foot chained to a disco ball and she captioned the picture with the date of February 10, along with a lyric.

Alongside the footage, she wrote: ''Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH (sic)''

According to several reports, the song is called 'Chained to the Rhythm' and was written by Australian pop star Sia and produced by Katy's long-time producer Max Martin, who did 2008's 'I Kissed A Girl' among others.

The 'Roar' hitmaker's announcement follows the news that she has been confirmed to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (12.02.17) where she looks set to debut the new song - her first since last year's 'Rise'.

The Recording Academy confirmed that the pop beauty will take to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a special performance.

A post on the their Twitter, which was re-tweeted by the star, read: ''CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to #GRAMMYs stage don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! if you're excited (sic)''

As for when to expect an album from Katy, she is said to be rewriting it to include songs about the recent shock US election.

The 'Firework' singer was expected to drop her fifth studio album by the end of last year but reportedly pushed it back after she started penning songs about President Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton, who the raven-haired star is a big supporter of.

A music insider previously said: ''Katy has reworked the direction of her album so it reflects what she believes to be unsettling and changing times.

''She had the album ready to release by the end of the year but ... has been inspired to write new songs which she wants to add to it.''

The peroxide blonde beauty - who hasn't released an album since 2013's 'Prism' - hopes her new tunes can help to bring ''peace and unity'' to America, following the countless protests since the Republican's victory.

The insider added: ''As such a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, she was heavily involved with the presidential election but was shocked at how volatile it became.

''She hopes her new music can inspire healing, peace and unity after Trump's win.''