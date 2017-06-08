Katy Perry says Taylor Swift tried to ''assassinate her character'' during their ongoing feud.

The pop duo have been embroiled in a bitter spat ever since Taylor accused Katy of stealing some of her back up dancers in 2013 and now the 32-year-old singer has insisted there is no way she is backing down.

She said: ''No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.

''I mean, I'm not Buddha - things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That's so messed up!''

However, the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker insists she is not angry at her longtime collaborator Max Martin for writing 'Bad Blood' - which is rumoured to be about the pair's feud - with Taylor.

She told the new issue of NME magazine: ''I can't speak for [Max], but he didn't know [who 'Bad Blood' was about].

''I'm not supposed to tell him what he can and can't do. I'm very fair; I'm super-duper fair and I'm not one of those people who's like, 'You can't do that because I don't like that person'. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices ... I'm not his mother.''

It comes after Katy insisted she has ''tried to reach out'' to Taylor but was ''shut down''.

She said: ''I did try and reach out to her. I tried to do the right thing, the good thing, and, you know, she shut me down and wrote a song ... [I'd] absolutely [talk to her]. By the way, I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal ...

''I don't have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly ... I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially. Like, we need to come together and love on each other today. Don't matter where you come from, don't matter what you believe, don't matter which music you like the most, we are the same and we need to be unified.''