Katy Perry is ''slowing down'' to enjoy her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old singer revealed two weeks ago that she and fiance Orlando Bloom - who has nine-year-old son Flynn from a previous relationship - are expecting their first child together and, after putting their wedding on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, they're not rushing to reschedule the date but just want to focus on the impending new arrival.

A source told E! News: ''She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time. At this point, she isn't thinking about the wedding and when it will happen.

''She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved that she made it home [from Australia] and is feeling good.''

The couple were believed to be planning to hold their nuptials in Japan over the summer, but pressed pause because of the spread of coronavirus.

An insider said: ''It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dark Horse' singer recently admitted she had ''thought about'' having fellow 'American Idol' judges Lionel Richie perform at her wedding and have host Ryan Seacrest officiate, but thinks they'd cost too much.

She said: ''I have thought about it. I wish. I wish. That's the whole budget, honestly. Lionel, especially, is the whole budget. And with Ryan officiating? Yeah, it's over.''

And although their prices might be too high for the 'Never Worn White' hitmaker, the pair have insisted they'll find a way to be involved in the wedding.

Luke teased: ''I'll be out drinking with Orlando the night before.''

To which Katy added: ''My fiancé's gonna come hungover and it's because of you.''