Katy Perry says ''opposites attract'' when it comes to her relationship with Orlando Bloom, and admitted her man is trying to get her to embrace his own healthy eating and fitness regime.
Katy Perry says ''opposites attract'' when it comes to her relationship with Orlando Bloom.
The superstar couple - who first started dating in 2016 and reconciled their romance earlier this year after splitting in 2017 - have found a ''balance'' despite their differences.
She explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract.
''I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for [someone who is] a multi-tasker.''
The 33-year-old singer admitted her 41-year-old boyfriend has been trying to get her to join him in some of his healthy new habits.
She joked: ''Ugh! He's always trying to get [me] to go hike, or do yoga or eat vegan.''
When her fellow 'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan teased his co-star would rather hike to Taco Bell, Katy seemed to agree.
She laughed: ''I sure will! Crunchwrap supreme, extra meat, extra onions.''
Her comments follow reports that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is feeling ''very happy'' in his relationship with the 'Part of Me' hitmaker and is feeling ''like a new person'' as he's ''matured'' a lot since the first time they started dating.
The insider told PEOPLE.com: ''He is ready to settle down with Katy.
''Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy.
''In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now and everyone is excited for him.''
They added: ''Orlando is in a different place than he was last year.
''He has matured a lot. He realised that being single isn't that great after all. His relationship with Katy wasn't right the first time around, but it very much is now.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...