Katy Perry flew Kim Kardashian West's stick-on nails for the Met Gala to her via a private jet.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star dazzled at the star-studded event in New York City on Monday (07.05.18) which this year had the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Kim, 37, looked stunning in floor-length Versace gold sequin gown emblazoned with jewel encrusted crucifixes but she needed the help of Katy, 33, to finish her look as she forgot her press-on French manicure but her pop star pal got them on a plane and to New York City.

A Katy Perry fan account on Twitter posted photos of the pair inspecting Kim's long acrylic nails, along with the joke caption, ''I can already hear Kim. 'I don't usually do long nails so I decided to switch it up tonight.' '' Kim then took to Twitter to reveal the real reason behind the pair's interaction and revealed Katy saved her from a red-carpet beauty blunder.

She wrote: ''Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL They are just glued on! So had to show her! [sic]''

Kim - who attended the event without husband Kanye West, who was busy recording new music in the studio - also revealed that the inspiration behind her striking outfit was the original chainmail print from the 1997 Versace collection.

She tweeted: ''Thank you @donatella_versace for designing this stunning dress and thank you to the @versace team! This dress was inspired by the iconic gold chainmail and cross designs from the 1997 Versace couture show & thank you @lorraineschwartz for the beautiful jewels! #Versace'' [sic]''

Katy - who has rekindled her romance with Orlando Bloom - also wore a gold chain Versace dress with matching thigh-high boots and gigantic angel wings.