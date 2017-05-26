Katy Perry paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack as she performed in London on Thursday (25.05.17).

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker dedicated her performance of 'Piece of Me' to the victims of the tragic event, where 22 people lost their life and 59 were injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Speaking whilst on stage at London's Water Rats club, she said: ''This week has been really hard. It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music. We all listen to the same music. And you think about it and think that's my friend, that's my sister, thats my cousin, that's my brother.

''It's awful. And whatever you can do to help, you should. And if you can't do anything that's fine. But what you should do is not let them win. I'm going to sing this next song for them. They can never take that part from us ever. Ever.''

It comes after Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on 'The Voice US' to Ariana Grande and the victims.

She said: ''I want to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday. Our hearts are with you.''

Miley had also taken to Instagram to reach out to the 23-year-old singer and pass her ''love'' on to her showbiz pal in the heartfelt post.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of the musicians embracing, Miley wrote: ''wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E (sic)''