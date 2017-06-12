Katy Perry has revealed she needed to create a pop persona for herself ''out of protection'' in order disassociate herself from the person she was growing up.
Katy Perry created a ''character'' for herself when she launched her pop career in order to forget the person she was growing up.
Born Katheryn Hudson, the daughter of two Christian pastors, Katy had a regimented upbringing and admits she wasn't a cool kid at school.
It was from her past where her alter ego Katy Perry was born as she was determined to become a larger than life performer who could deal with the attention.
She told The Observer newspaper: ''A lot of people are living in fear from something that happened in their childhood, or some form of PTSD they picked up along the way, and I created this wonderful character called Katy Perry that I very much am, and can step into all the time, but I created that character out of protection.
''I was scared that if you saw me, Katheryn Hudson, the girl wearing the Bioré strip on my nose, you'd be like, 'that's not glamorous.' ''
Katy, 32, readily admits she found it ''scary'' to be herself when she began her career, hence the huge change in image from her 2001 debut album, which was named 'Katy Hudson', to the naughty bubblegum pop princess who released 'One of the Boys' in 2008.
She explained: ''It was me going, 'OK, I've been upset my whole childhood so I'm going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough.' I didn't want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else.''
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...