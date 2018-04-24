Katy Perry has confirmed she is ''spoken for''.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has been romantically linked with Orlando Bloom - who she split from a year ago - again over recent months and though she hasn't directly confirmed they are back together, she's given a heavy hint.

In an interview with her 'American Idol' co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the trio were asked about the possibility of dating a contestant.

Luke teased: ''Yes, Katy's like that. She totally could.''

But Katy replied: ''No, I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I'm very happy!''

When 'Entertainment Tonight' presenter Lauren Zima clarified she is ''spoken for right now'', the 33-year-old pop star clarified: ''Yeah, girl, of course I am!''

Earlier in the day, Katy had posted an Instagram Story of herself holding a picture of the 'Lord of the Rings' actor holding a brush captioned 'Orlando Broom', so Lauren asked her: ''Are you a Mrs. Broom?''

But Katy replied: ''No, I'm not a Mrs. Broom.''

However, she then winked at the camera.

It was reported back in February that the couple were keen to give their relationship a ''second chance''.

A source said at the time: ''The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.

''Katy was so depressed when they broke up, even though it was mutual. She was truly devastated ... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship. Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the breakup. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least.''

Last month, the 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker posted a flirty comment when the 41-year-old actor shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on.''

And during a gig in Japan a few weeks ago, the pop star dedicated a track to her ''bubbadoo'' who made her feel loved.

While introducing her song 'Into Me You See' to the crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, she said: ''I feel very loved and this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love.

''This is called 'Into Me You See', for bubbadoo.''

Katy - who was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 - was said to be ''devastated'' when she and Orlando broke up last year.

