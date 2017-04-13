Katy Perry has learned that not everything has to ''end in marriage''.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker feels ''so much more grounded'' now she is in her 30s and has learned a lot of lessons about patience and saying no.

She said: ''It's a nice place to be. I love it! I wouldn't give anything to go back to my 20s; I'm so much more grounded. And I've learned a lot of lessons - patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn't have to end in marriage. That your education can start now.

''I blasted off on a rocket, holding on for dear life. But I had so much ambition and determination, and that's what kept me going. The rocket was riding me for a bit, but now I am riding the rocket.''

And the 32-year-old singer also opened up about this generation's ''addiction'' to having the perfect life on social media.

She added: ''We are creating this absurd world where all the rides make you crazier and crazier.

''Stylistically, it's kind of like a sci-fi fifties take on Pleasure Island from Pinocchio. The addiction we get from posting and curating our lives on social media to look like they're perfect when they're not.''

Katy also feels it is important to use her voice to ''stand for something''.

She told the May issue of Vogue magazine: ''I don't think you have to shout it from the rooftops but I think you have to stand for something, and if you're not standing for anything. You're really just serving yourself, period, end of story.

'''California Gurls' and fluffy stuff would be completely inauthentic to who I am now and what I've learned. I do believe we need a little escapism, but I think that it can't all be that. If you have a voice you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever.''