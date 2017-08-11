Katy Perry's short hair makes her feel ''politically, mentally, spiritually, and sexually liberated''.

The 32-year-old singer initially opted for a pixie crop after dying it peroxide blonde caused damage but Katy admitted she is happier than ever after having the chop.

She told W magazine: ''Everything is more fun with short hair! I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now. In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated - all around. Whether it's politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don't serve me. I'm surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn't give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again.''

Katy added that her new look makes her feel ''very free''.

Katy previously spoke about the reasons for her new look, explaining: ''I don't know if you've ever dyed your hair too blonde, but sometimes your hair falls out when you go too blonde so that's the way I handled it. At first this was just to salvage my hair and then I was like, I really believe that the universe has a plan for this.''