Katy Perry ended her Glastonbury 2017 set by crowd surfing.

The 32-year-old singer made her debut on the Pyramid stage at the legendary music festival on Saturday (24.06.17) and delighted fans by stage diving into the crowd, who immediately attempted to take selfies with her.

During her set, Katy questioned the audience about being cool.

She said: ''This makes me feel cool. I don't ever really feel cool. Am I cool yet? What is cool? Who cares, there's so many people here, I didn't know if you even liked me.''

And she revealed she loves festivals because she can ''share my sweat with whoever'', before adding: ''I've lost my shoes in a mosh pit but found my soul.''

Fans were delighted with Katy's setlist, which included her classics along with some new material.

She played 'Chained To The Rhythm' and 'Witness' before going on to perform songs including 'Teenage Dream', 'Firework', 'E.T.', 'I Kissed A Girl', 'Roar' and her recent Taylor Swift diss-track 'Swish Swish'.

While Katy was performing on the Pyramid stage, Liam Gallagher was making rock history on the Other stage as he performed Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger' for the first time ever, as a tribute to those killed in the recent Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The music icon ended his set at the world famous British festival with his former band's 1996 hit, which was recorded and always sung live by his older brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher.

The song became an anthem for Manchester in the wake of the horrific terrorist bombing which occurred after Ariana Grande's concert in the city in May and it was performed by Ariana and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the absence of the 50-year-old songwriter, whom Liam publicity slammed for not performing.

As he closed his show, Liam - who did play at Ariana's charity event - paid tribute to all the people who have died in the trio of tragedies that have rocked the UK, most recently the blaze that destroyed the Grenfell Tower apartment block in London and claimed many lives.

Addressing the thousands of fans who had gathered to watch him, Liam said: ''I want to dedicate this next song to all the people who were killed in the Manchester and London terror attacks and in the Grenfell Fire, so if you know the words join in.''

To the crowd's shock he then began singing an a capella version of the track and when he got to the famous chorus he said ''over to you'' and let the fans take over in a huge outpouring of emotion.