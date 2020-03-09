Katy Perry's father Keith is a ''happy man'' following the star's pregnancy announcement.

The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker announced last week she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and her dad Keith has now said her family - including mother Mary - are ''pleased'' she is starting a family of her own.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Keith said: ''I'm a happy man. Orlando is a great guy and she'll be a good momma. We've been hoping this would happen. She really wanted a family. Everyone is pleased.''

Keith also claimed he and Mary - who are both pastors - knew about the pregnancy ''very early on''.

Meanwhile, Katy recently said her mother spoiled the elaborate pregnancy reveal she had planned for her family.

The 35-year-old singer decided to print the news onto a wine label as a fun way to break the news to her loved ones, but her mother foiled the plan when she spotted the wine bottle on an impromptu visit to her daughter's house.

Katy explained: ''She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she's like, 'What is this?' And that's how it happened. And I was like, 'Well, you ruined the surprise,' but I guess mums have intuition unlike any other, right?''

Even though she is going to become a parent, Katy has no plans to ease up on her music career and intends to join ''the force of working moms out there''.

She said: ''I'm joining the force of working moms out there. And that is a very strong force! And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.''

The baby is the first for Katy and Orlando, although the 43-year-old actor does have a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.