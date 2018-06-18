Katy Perry watches 'Coronation Street' and 'EastEnders' when she visits the UK.

The 33-year-old singer has admitted she is ''obsessed'' with England and loves to tune in to the goings on in Weatherfield and Albert Square when she is touring in the nation.

Speaking to fans at her show at London's The O2, she said: ''I am obsessed with this country.

''I fall in love with the English very easily.

''I like to watch 'Coronation Street' and 'EastEnders'.''

Katy also spoke about ''going to the pub'', ''making tea'' and ''eating Heinz baked beans'', but admitted one of her earliest memories of England wasn't a happy one.

She told the audience: ''I have spent so much time in the UK ... from writing songs in Surrey to going to Topshop for the very first time.

''I was so excited ... I went to Oxford Street when I first came to London about 12 years ago.

''In the US Topshop wasn't open yet ... we had H&M but not Topshop.

''I went to pay and then my card was declined. I only had about $100 on it anyway but someone had defrauded me.

''It happens ... it was my first memory of London ... going to Topshop and leaving empty handed.

''I know poor me. Poor little pop star on the stage at The O2. Horrible.''

Katy's comments come just days after Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger made a quip about 'Coronation Street' serial killer Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) during the band's Old Trafford gig in the city earlier this month.

He told the crowd: ''We went to the Northern Quarter. We went down the Curry Mile and I think I saw Pat Phelan. He was eating some papadums!''

Should Katy ever make a cameo in 'Corrie' or 'EastEnders' she wouldn't be the first celebrity to go from pop star to soap star.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp portrayed Steve Owen in 'EastEnders' from 1998 to 2002 and Boyzone singer Keith Duffy starred in 'Coronation Street' as barman Ciaran McCarthy from 2002 to 2005.

