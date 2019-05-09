Katy Perry's giant chandelier dress weighed 40lbs.

The 'Roar' hitmaker raised eyebrows at the Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (06.05.19) when she rocked up to the red carpet dressed as the elaborate light fixture, but she has admitted she wasn't fussed about the rude remarks she may get as she was more worried she'd face plant the floor on camera.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: ''I didn't go to any Finishing school or anything like that, but I really had to walk a straight line. I wanted to say hi to all my friends, but even if someone looked at me for long enough, I'd start to teeter. I was nervous I was going to timber at one point. [It weighed] 40 pounds. It was easier to walk as a cheeseburger because it was very patted, all that special sauce.''

But the 34-year-old singer's dazzling ensemble wasn't the only special costume she had prepared for the night's event as she later changed into a hamburger suit - complete with all the trimmings - for an after party held by Gucci at Hunter College.

However, the brunette beauty seemingly forgot to distribute the weight evenly as she busy boogying away on the dance floor when she fell flat on her backside.

An eye witness said at the time: ''It was the funniest thing I've ever seen. Katy was dancing, then she just toppled over.

''Once she was on the floor, she couldn't get up because her arms were inside the burger costume, she rolled around for a bit, but she was stuck. So others nearby went over and literally picked her up and put her back on her feet.''

Despite the awkward fall, the 34-year-old singer and her friends managed to make light of the situation by joking that her stumble was part of her ''performance.''

A friend said: ''And she's back up! That was part of her performance art.''