Katy Perry has paid tribute to her ''incredibly good looking'' fiance, Orlando Bloom, on his 43rd birthday.

The 35-year-old singer - who got engaged to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor last February - claimed she is in a state of ''constant awe and wonder'' that such a ''James Bond of a human being'' can ''actually exist'' as she shared a loving message on Instagram on Monday (13.01.20).

Katy shared a photo of Orlando in front of the pyramids in Egypt and wrote: ''Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built... but me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!(sic)''

And Katy also celebrated her partner's ''pure'' heart.

She continued: ''There's a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms... It's his heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year. (sic)''

In response, the 'Lord of the Rings' actor reaffirmed his commitment to Katy.

He replied: ''Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you (sic)''

Meanwhile, Orlando - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - took to his own Instagram Story to share a number of photos of himself with the ''pre-birthday gift'' of a bicycle he'd got for himself.

The 'Dark Horse' singer previously credited her fiance as the ''anchor'' in her life.

She gushed: ''I've gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine ... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance - Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He's an anchor who holds me down, and he's very real. He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.''