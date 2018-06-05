Katy Perry's assistant saved the life of the star's pet pooch Nugget after she fell of the bed and was unresponsive for three minutes.
The 33-year-old singer almost lost her beloved dog Nugget a few days ago when the teacup poodle jumped and fell off the star's bed, and was unresponsive for three minutes.
Katy's assistant Tamra then saved the day, however, when she performed CPR on the tiny dog and managed to bring her back from the brink.
In a video shared by the 'Swish Swish' singer, Tamra said: ''I pushed on her little chest and I blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life.''
Tamra added that she learned the life saving trick after watching a recent viral video in which a squirrel was resuscitated after being electrocuted.
After the terrifying incident, Katy took her pup to the vet, where she received an IV and an X-ray, and in more recent videos, seems to be back to her usual bouncy self.
The 'Chained To The Rhythm' singer's pet pooch is often confused for a similar dog owned by her boyfriend Orlando Bloom, with whom Katy recently rekindled her romance after having split last year.
And it was claimed recently that the pair are determined to make things work this time around by spending as much time as they can with one another despite their busy schedules.
A source said: ''They both agreed that one of the main reasons for their last split was the pressures of constantly being in the public eye and not taking the time alone to just be together.
''Katy wants to make sure they are seeing each other as much as possible despite both having busy careers, so she meets with Orlando wherever he is working and she expects the same from him. They have an understanding now of each other and what will make this work.''
Sources even claim the pair now have ''a stronger sense of trust and appreciation for each other.''
The insider added: ''Some of their friends think the breakup only improved what they once had and they do truly seem happier in their relationship than ever before. They know each other's patterns and the communication between them has improved, so their relationship is thriving.
''They are happier than they've ever been and feel in time they will be ready to be more public about their love for one another and can plan for a future.''
