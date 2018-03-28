Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom her ''bubbadoo''.

The 33-year-old singer recently rekindled her romance with the Hollywood actor, and she has now appeared to divulge the affectionate moniker she likes to call him when they are spending some private time together.

While introducing her song 'Into Me You See' to the crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Tuesday night (27.03.18), she said: ''I feel very loved and this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love.

''This is called 'Into Me You See', for bubbadoo.''

The 'Roar' hitmaker and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' actor parted ways almost a year ago but they recently appeared to confirm they had got back together after enjoying a mini-break in Prague together.

Sources have now claimed the pair are spending time alone in an attempt to ''give their love a second chance''.

An insider said: ''The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.''

Katy - who was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 - was said to be ''devastated'' when she and Orlando broke up last year.

A source previously said: ''She was truly devastated ... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship.

''Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the breakup. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least.''