Katy Perry is glad she doesn't have to ''suck in'' her stomach anymore.

The 'Dark Horse' singer confirmed she is pregnant after dropping a hint in her new music video 'Never Worn White' - which was released on Wednesday (04.03.20) - and she's admitted she's pleased the happy news is now public knowledge and she doesn't need to try and keep her growing bump hidden.

Katy - who is engaged to Orlando Bloom - tweeted:

She tweeted: ''omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore

''or carry around a big purse lol (sic)''

A number of stars have congratulated Katy and Orlando on their baby news.

Katharine McPhee tweeted: ''Congrats queen! Wishing you love and happiness always.(sic)''

Designer Jeremy Scott excitedly wrote on the 35-year-old star's Instagram announcement: ''MY BABYS HAVING A BABY (sic)''

Music manager Scooter Braun simply wrote: ''Congrats.''

Cardi B was delighted by the news.

She quoted one of Katy's tweets and wrote: ''OMMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG (sic)''

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker is due to give birth this summer.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, she began by saying: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that.

''There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.''

Katy admitted she and Orlando - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - are ''excited and happy'' about their baby news.

She added: ''So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.

''I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

''I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''