Katy Perry has introduced a range of fruit scented sandals to her Katy Perry Collections footwear range.
Katy Perry is bringing back scented shoes.
The 33-year-old singer is preparing for summer with her newest shoe range which is a selection of nostalgic scented jelly sandals called 'The Geli' which can be bought from her Katy Perry Collections website and retailer Forever 21.
Sharing a picture of the brightly coloured shoes - which are available in Lime, Cherry, Grape and Strawberry scents - on the Forever 21 Instagram page, the brand announced the footwear with the caption: ''Walkin' on sunshine & fruits in @katyperry's new SCENTED jelly sandals [sic]''
The 'Swish Swish' hitmaker is known for her quirky style and as well as her funky shoe collection - which ranges from glitter sneakers to high-heels with shark fins on - the blonde beauty has a make-up collection with CoverGirl Cosmetics which features cat themed products as an ode to her self-appointed nickname 'Kitty Kat'.
She told PeopleStyle that she loves creating products which ''empower'' women and allow them to create any look they desire.
She said: ''I love makeup's power to transform and empower, it could be a day look gloss that you glam up with some glitter to go out. It's a little whisper of a lash to put new curtains on the windows to your soul. There's something for everyone in this collection, and it allows anyone to be anything! I love playing with unexpected colors for my eyes, so the Cool Kat Palette is a favorite at the moment.
''I love that we have both a warm and a cool eyeshadow palette - all pressed into the shape of kitty faces, naturally, I'm really excited to finally add glitter to my collection.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...