Katy Perry is bringing back scented shoes.

The 33-year-old singer is preparing for summer with her newest shoe range which is a selection of nostalgic scented jelly sandals called 'The Geli' which can be bought from her Katy Perry Collections website and retailer Forever 21.

Sharing a picture of the brightly coloured shoes - which are available in Lime, Cherry, Grape and Strawberry scents - on the Forever 21 Instagram page, the brand announced the footwear with the caption: ''Walkin' on sunshine & fruits in @katyperry's new SCENTED jelly sandals [sic]''

The 'Swish Swish' hitmaker is known for her quirky style and as well as her funky shoe collection - which ranges from glitter sneakers to high-heels with shark fins on - the blonde beauty has a make-up collection with CoverGirl Cosmetics which features cat themed products as an ode to her self-appointed nickname 'Kitty Kat'.

She told PeopleStyle that she loves creating products which ''empower'' women and allow them to create any look they desire.

She said: ''I love makeup's power to transform and empower, it could be a day look gloss that you glam up with some glitter to go out. It's a little whisper of a lash to put new curtains on the windows to your soul. There's something for everyone in this collection, and it allows anyone to be anything! I love playing with unexpected colors for my eyes, so the Cool Kat Palette is a favorite at the moment.

''I love that we have both a warm and a cool eyeshadow palette - all pressed into the shape of kitty faces, naturally, I'm really excited to finally add glitter to my collection.''