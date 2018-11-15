Katy Perry has surprised fans with the release of an original Christmas song.

The 34-year-old pop megastar dropped 'Cozy Little Christmas' on Thursday (15.11.18), via Amazon Music, for those who are getting into festive spirit already.

She tweeted: ''For all my friends secretly buying their tree already SURPRISE! Christmas comes early!Stream my new original song #CozyLittleChristmas only on @AmazonMusic now! http://katy.to/CozyLittleChristmas ... (sic)''

The 'Firework' hitmaker appears to hint that she wants a ''cosy'' Christmas with boyfriend Orlando Bloom - who she first started dating in 2016 and got back together with earlier this year after splitting in 2017 - in the lyrics.

On the chorus, she belts out: ''I don't need diamonds, no sparkly things (No oh oh oh oh) ... 'Cause you can't buy this a-feeling (No oh oh oh oh) ... Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do ... Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you (sic)''

The cheery festive number comes after Katy recorded a haunting cover of 'Waving Through a Window' from Broadway show 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Katy was particularly struck by the song, which the title character - an anxiety-stricken high school loner - sings early in the production about his loneliness, and advised fans struggling with similar problems that they are not alone.

She wrote on Instagram: ''On April 29, 2017, I went and saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and was emotionally transformed forever.

''In my own life, I've struggled with depression, and like so many, always feeling alone in the battle of wanting to belong.

''That night, I was particularly struck by the song 'Waving Through a Window'. It embodied the mental isolation I sometimes fought.''

Katy connected with the song so much, she ''jumped'' at the chance to record it for a deluxe soundtrack album.

She concluded: ''When my friends @benjpasek and @justinpaulmusic came to me and asked if I would like to re-record this song, not only to help launch the national tour, but to continue the conversation on mental health and all its complexities, I jumped right in.

''I hope this song helps you know that you are not alone, and that I'm waving back at you.(sic)''