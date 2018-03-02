Katy Perry was told by Alanis Morissette to focus on being ''authentic'' rather than concentrating on chart success and sales figures.

The 33-year-old singer - whose 2013 single 'Roar' was her last track to top the charts in both the UK and US - admits the advice she was given by the 'Ironic' hitmaker stuck with her and is something that has always been at the forefront of her mind.

Opening up about the bestowed pearl of wisdom from Alanis - whose 1995 third album 'Jagged Little Pill' has total sales of over 33 million - Katy told Parade magazine: ''[Alanis said] If you look at your career as a graph chart, don't get hung up on all the highs and lows. It's about staying on the graph and making sure every move is authentic.''

Indeed, Katy admitted that she thinks it's vital to make sure that any misstep or failure becomes a ''lesson'' - and that not every song has to be a record-breaking hit.

The pop superstar - who tackled politics on her last LP, 'Witness', released in June 2017 - added: ''I'm learning all the time; everything turns into a lesson for me. I'm starting to realize that, after doing this a decade and reaching the highest heights, nobody is going to hit the bull's-eye every single time.''

The 'This Is How We Do' hitmaker is currently appearing as a judge on 'American Idol' hunting for a next breakout star, and Katy is on the lookout for something special from the hopefuls stepping up to audition.

Asked what she wants to see from contestants on the show, she explained: ''There are a lot of good voices out there. It's not just about a singing voice. It's an 'it' factor. It's a combination of things.''