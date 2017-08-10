Katy Perry's first kiss felt like her mouth was being ''invaded by a slug''.

The 32-year-old musician has shared the slightly gruesome details of her first ever ''French kiss'' which took place during a party when she was in sixth grade, and has said that there was ''no cadence'' to the affectionate gesture which felt like a ''wet fish in [her] mouth''.

Speaking to W magazine, the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker recalled: ''My first French kiss was in sixth grade in Big Bear, California. I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway.

''At the party, we played spin the bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. That was my first kiss. When you're in sixth grade, there's no art to French kissing. There's no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug.''

And whilst the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer didn't say the name of the person who gave her the horrifying first kiss, she recently ranked three of her famous exes in order of their sexual prowess.

Katy placed fellow musician John Mayer - whom she dated on and off between 2012 and 2015 - in first place as the best lover she's had, followed by her most recent ex and Hollywood heartthrob Orlando Bloom, with record producer Diplo, whom she briefly dated in 2014, coming in last place.

During the same interview, the 'Bon Appetite' singer also revealed singer Josh Groban, whom she was linked to in 2009, was ''the one who got away''.