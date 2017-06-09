Katy Perry is ready to show her fans who she really is away from her pop persona.

The 32-year-old singer has just released her new album 'Witness' which she claims contain some of her most honest and politically charged lyrics.

Katy - who was raised by her evangelical Christian pastor parents Maurice and Mary - wants her admirers to get to know who Katheryn Hudson really is away from the bubblegum pop of her past.

Speaking to the new issue of NME magazine, she said: ''I love being Katy Perry, and I'm not saying anything about Katy Perry, but I was born Katheryn Hudson and I think people are going to start seeing more of that, because I was terrified to show that, so I built this character that's still me, but the exaggerated version.''

Katy says artists need to grow and since she released 'One of the Boys' in 2008 she has been on a musical and personal journey which is now reflected on her latest LP.

She added: ''You know, you have to gracefully learn how to transition. There's a time capsule version of me and it's been four years. I've left my twenties surrendered to my thirties, learned a lot along the way, broke a couple of emotional cycles and decided that I can be more myself.''

The 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker has been as famous for her romances with former husband Russell Brand and ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom as her music in recent years but she accepts that her life will always be of interest and she knows when to use the fame game to her advantage.

She said: ''I know exactly when it's appropriate to get [in] the spotlight or turn the spotlight off. Every once in a while, I'm really good at turning off my magnet and when I'm about to release a record, like, let's go. I'm here to serve.''