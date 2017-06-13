Katy Perry has reacted to Taylor Swift's decision to release her music back catalogue on streaming services on the same day she unveiled her new album 'Witness', admitting she doesn't know if it was a deliberate move to derail her LP.

Last Friday (09.06.17), Taylor, 27, reversed a decision to remove her albums from streaming services such as Spotify over a royalty row to celebrate her record '1989' selling over 10 million copies.

The reversal came as Katy, 32, released her fifth album and many fans and showbiz commentators were quick to speculate that the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker did it to deflect attention from her pop rival's record.

'Chained to the Rhythm' singer Katy isn't sure if the move was made for that reason and has instead sent her foe a message of ''love''.

When quizzed about the date clash on TV show 'Today', Katy said: ''I don't know, I can only do me. All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey. And that's it.''

'Today' show presenter Natalie Morales then asked Katy if her latest single 'Swish Swish', featuring Nicki Minaj, was a response to Taylor's 'Bad Blood' diss track, which she released after accusing Katy of sabotaging her 'Red' tour in 2014 by stealing three of her backing dancers.

Katy replied: ''No, it's not about anyone in particular. And I've said that on the record ... That might be your story but my story, which I know is true for me, is that I've had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll.''

Whilst promoting 'Witness', Katy has offered the hand of peace to Taylor, insisting she would like to end their feud.

She said: ''I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter. I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' I don't know.''