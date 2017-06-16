Katy Perry has become the first person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter.
Katy Perry has become the first Twitter user to reach 100 million followers.
The 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker has reached the milestone amount of fans on the social media site, followed by Justin Bieber, who has 96.7 million followers whilst Barack Obama (90.8 million), Taylor Swift (85.1 million) and Rihanna (74.1 million) placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.
To celebrate Katy's achievement, Twitter posted a video on their own official account of some of Katy's greatest tweets over the years.
They captioned it: ''Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty (sic)''
Meanwhile, Katy - who joined Twitter in February 2009 -thinks she is so popular on Twitter because she writes her own tweets.
She said: ''I would say 90 per cent of my Tweets, I've just made them up and you can tell because many of them are misspelled and full of typos.
''But the other five per cent is work related or it's just to keep people in the know about where I'm playing or if I'm doing a show and I always get really confused.''
However, Katy does like to step away from her phone and just unwind without social media from time time.
Asked if she replies to her fans on Twitter, she added: ''Sometimes I do, I kind of do a lot more of it when I'm in the zone mode. Right now I'm in a relaxed, chilled vacationing zone, I've got my spanx on and I'm just taking a little break ...
''I think I have to find that balance between tweeting too much and plus I have so many followers that nobody really wants me to fill up their timeline.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...