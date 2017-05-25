Katy Perry is ''proud'' of her huge 'American Idol' pay deal.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker will reportedly receive a staggering $25 million - $10 million more than Ryan Seacrest used to get for hosting the show on Fox - to be a judge on the upcoming ABC reboot of the talent contest, and though she didn't confirm the figures, she's feeling very satisfied with her contract.

She told New York City's 103.5 KTU: ''I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid.

''And you know why? I got paid, pretty much, more than any guy that's been on the show. By the way, I love men. So, I'm a paid woman and I'm ready for a beautiful man.''

The 32-year-old beauty - who has been single since splitting from Orlando Bloom earlier this year - admitted her job on the show has come after several years of negotiations for her to join the panel but the timing had never been right until now.

She added: ''I really wanted to join this show at the right time. I always have.

''We've always been in negotiations for several years. It's never been right, but now when they kind of, like, brought it to a new home, it's perfect.''

The 'Dark Horse' singer previously said she was ''honoured and thrilled'' to lead the judging panel when the talent contest returns next year.

She said: ''I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.''