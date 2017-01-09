Katy Perry has reportedly hired a celebrity concierge service to plan 12 months' worth of events to celebrate her boyfriend Orlando Bloom's 40th birthday.

The 32-year-old pop babe plans to make her beau's landmark birthday on Friday (13.01.17) extra special by gifting him a variety of extra-special experiences for them to enjoy as a couple throughout the whole of 2017 to show him how much she loves him.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Katy is determined to make this year the best ever and is not letting money get in the way. She wants a combination of holidays and 'bucket list' experiences, including seeing some of the world's most famous sights.''

The grand gesture comes just 12 months since the singer was spotted getting close to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor at last year's Golden Globe awards, which alerted the world to their blossoming romance.

In August, fans around the globe were left in no doubt after Orlando and Katy were photographed paddle boarding in vacation with the British hunk mastering his oar whilst completely naked.

Katy isn't shy of making big gestures as gifts as back in 2010 she bought her ex-husband Russell Brand a trip to space when he turned 35.

The 'Firework' hitmaker's desire to share life-changing experiences with Orlando comes after he recently admitted that watching his son being born had a ''profound effect'' on him.

He has five-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and seeing the 33-year-old beauty go through a long labour to deliver their tot provided him with an increased admiration and respect for mothers everywhere.

He said: ''No single moment has had such a profound effect on my life as when I held my son after his mother had endured 27 hours of labour.

''That should teach any man the meaning of respect for mothers the world over.''