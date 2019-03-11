Isla Fisher has revealed Katy Perry performed at her 40th birthday after husband Sacha Baron Cohen organised it.
Katy Perry was the surprise performer at Isla Fisher's 40th birthday.
The 'Now You See Me' actress has recalled how her husband Sacha Baron Cohen organised for the pop superstar to play at her 40th birthday bash three years ago, as she praised Katy for being ''so nice and sweet''.
Speaking on The Talk, Isla said: ''I turned 40 and ... I was putting on my makeup and [Sacha] came in and saw Katy Perry [branded] eyelashes, and he said, 'Oh, you really like Katy Perry.' I said, 'Yeah, you know that!' It was kind of a strange comment, but I didn't think of it again. Cut to I'm on the dancefloor, totally drunk with all my mum friends at my birthday, and I see like, a diamante microphone, and the hand gripping it is none other than Katy Perry! She didn't get paid, she's just so nice. She's so sweet and she sang all her hits, and I almost peed my pants, it was amazing!''
However, it was definitely different from Isla's most recent birthday as she hosted a games' night for her 43rd birthday bash.
She shared: ''I had sort of, 30 mates, and we hired this game company and they come and ... you do all these (games), Pictionary ... Charades, and all this sort of stuff. And my husband, who doesn't know anything about pop culture and is not sort of clued in, he won! And then when he won, he didn't even do a funny speech. He was like, 'Yeah, so?' He took home the present that I had bought for the winner! It was my birthday and he won!''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...