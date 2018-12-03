Katy Perry outbid a fan to win a date with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom at the One Love Malibu charity auction.

The 'Firework' hitmaker was one of the performers at Sunday's (02.12.18) benefit concert to raise funds to help rebuild the city and its community after the devastating wildfires claimed 81 lives and destroyed 13,000 homes.

The star-studded live Christies auction, held at California's King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, saw the 34-year-old pop star take to the stage in a sparkly green top and red leather skirt to offer a a motorcycle ride with ''the man I'm dating that I love and respect''.

Describing the prize, Katy told the audience: ''You're holding him in a way that I am not excited about! You're holding his pecs and his six-pack - and it's so glorious!

''You get to hold on to Orlando for about 45 minutes ... And then, you get to stare into his brown eyes!''

A bid soon came in from a woman named Laura, who put forward $20,000, but the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker ended up landing the winning bid of $50,000.

She replied: ''Yay! I don't know who you are, but stan for my man!'', before adding: ''Laura, I'm sorry - I'm buying it for $50,000.''

The auctioneer then announced: ''Sold - to the lady in the red leather skirt!''

Katy also took to the stage to perform 'Roar', 'Firework' and 'By the Grace of God' at the fundraiser and revealed that she was keen to contribute after her keyboard player Ty Bailie lost his home in the fires.

She explained: ''I'm really here because of this guy.

''This guy is my friend, and we've been on tour for the past couple of years, and he lost his house in the fires.

''But he's got the greatest attitude and perspective in life and he's the coolest guy, and I'm really just here for him -- and for everyone else that has been affected by this horribleness. But, we have an opportunity to grow together now. I love you so much.''

The evening also saw performances from Robin Thicke, who wowed with a rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Rock With You' and Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together'

Alanis Morissette teamed up with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on their number 'You Oughta Know', and Gwen Stefani and The Strokes' Nick Valensi performed No Doubt's 'Underneath It All' and 'Don't Speak'.

Other stars in attendance included Demi Moore, Dick Van Dyke, Rita Ora and Rita Wilson.

All the money raised from the concert and auction was split between the One Love Malibu fund and the Malibu Foundation.