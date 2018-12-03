Katy Perry entered her boyfriend Orlando Bloom into the One Love Malibu auction for a motorcycle ride date with the hunk - only to outbid the highest bidder with $50,000.
Katy Perry outbid a fan to win a date with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom at the One Love Malibu charity auction.
The 'Firework' hitmaker was one of the performers at Sunday's (02.12.18) benefit concert to raise funds to help rebuild the city and its community after the devastating wildfires claimed 81 lives and destroyed 13,000 homes.
The star-studded live Christies auction, held at California's King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, saw the 34-year-old pop star take to the stage in a sparkly green top and red leather skirt to offer a a motorcycle ride with ''the man I'm dating that I love and respect''.
Describing the prize, Katy told the audience: ''You're holding him in a way that I am not excited about! You're holding his pecs and his six-pack - and it's so glorious!
''You get to hold on to Orlando for about 45 minutes ... And then, you get to stare into his brown eyes!''
A bid soon came in from a woman named Laura, who put forward $20,000, but the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker ended up landing the winning bid of $50,000.
She replied: ''Yay! I don't know who you are, but stan for my man!'', before adding: ''Laura, I'm sorry - I'm buying it for $50,000.''
The auctioneer then announced: ''Sold - to the lady in the red leather skirt!''
Katy also took to the stage to perform 'Roar', 'Firework' and 'By the Grace of God' at the fundraiser and revealed that she was keen to contribute after her keyboard player Ty Bailie lost his home in the fires.
She explained: ''I'm really here because of this guy.
''This guy is my friend, and we've been on tour for the past couple of years, and he lost his house in the fires.
''But he's got the greatest attitude and perspective in life and he's the coolest guy, and I'm really just here for him -- and for everyone else that has been affected by this horribleness. But, we have an opportunity to grow together now. I love you so much.''
The evening also saw performances from Robin Thicke, who wowed with a rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Rock With You' and Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together'
Alanis Morissette teamed up with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on their number 'You Oughta Know', and Gwen Stefani and The Strokes' Nick Valensi performed No Doubt's 'Underneath It All' and 'Don't Speak'.
Other stars in attendance included Demi Moore, Dick Van Dyke, Rita Ora and Rita Wilson.
All the money raised from the concert and auction was split between the One Love Malibu fund and the Malibu Foundation.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...