Katy Perry almost missed the Met Gala on Monday (07.05.18) after her classic car failed to start.

The 'Walking on Air' hitmaker wasn't able to travel in the limousines booked for guests attending the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, because of the oversized angel wings she was rocking, so she opted for a 1930s open top vehicle instead.

However, the 'American Idol' judge nearly didn't get to show off her stunning outfit, which was completed with a golden Versace dress and matching thigh-high boots, as the car stalled.

A panicked Katy can be heard in a video obtained by TMZ, saying: ''Is the car working?''

After several attempts to start the engine, the star laughed off the glitch, saying: ''The car is not turning on.''

As the car managed to start, an onlooker was heard complimenting Katy's costume, shouting: ''Such a babe. So hot.''

After making an entrance, the singer described her ensemble on the red carpet, telling The New York Times: ''I feel very angelic. Celestial. Ethereal.''

The 33-year-old pop star's costume drama didn't stop there though, as she almost knocked out her stylist with her wings.

Jamie Mizrahi was spotted in E! News' live stream of the glitzy bash getting bashed around the head by the accessory as Katy - who recently died her hair platinum blonde - tried to fit in on the cramped carpet.

Jamie was forced to duck and bend to avoid getting hit hard by the wings.

Once inside, Katy took off her hazardous accessory to enjoy the rest of the evening's proceedings.

Kim Kardashian West, 37, was among the guests the 'Swish Swish' singer spoke to at the ceremony, the pair both opted for eye-popping golden gowns.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed off her ample assets in a figure-hugging shimmery chainmail Versace dress and channelled Cleopatra with a high pony-tail and cat-winged eyeliner.

The sensational outfit got the approval of her husband Kanye West, who tweeted a photograph of his spouse in the outfit and added several ''lit'' fire emojis.