Katy Perry says sex in her thirties is ''amazing''.

Speaking to her fans at a gig at London's Water Rats this week, she insisted that she has been having the best sex of her life since turning 30.

According to the Daily Mirror, the star, who recently split up with Orlando Bloom, said: ''If you're not having great sex yet, in your thirties it's going to be AMAZING.

''I can't speak for those of you in your forties but I'm sure it's better... it's fun, consensual and intimate.''

And she added that her recent single Bon Appétit was about her newfound appreciation for sex.

Katy, 32, said: ''That's what Bon Appétit is about, loving that beautiful thing. Just accepting it, now it's so much fun.

''I used to be able not to hug people, it was really sad. Now I just want to hug everyone.''

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand and enjoyed an on/off relationship with John Mayer, 39, for 18 months until they split in 2014.

And John recently admitted his single, 'Still Feel Like Your Man', was written about the blond beauty.

He said: ''Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people.''

Lyrics to the track include: ''Still like the letters in your name and how they feel, babe / Still think I'm never gonna find another you / Still like to leave the party early and go home, babe / And don't you know, babe / I'd rather sit here on my own and be alone, babe.''

And John also revealed his break-up from the singer inspired some other tracks on his new album 'The Search for Everything', but he also wrote other songs that are more ''profound''.

He said: ''There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.''