Katy Perry doesn't want her relationship with Orlando Bloom to be the focal point of her life.

The 'Part of Me' hitmaker has admitted she doesn't mind speaking about her partner, but says it's just ''one part'' of her and she wouldn't want the romance to overtake other aspects of her life such as her religion and art.

Referring to meeting Pope Francis with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - whom she rekindled her romance with after a year apart - and her mother Mary Hudson in April, Katy told Vogue Australia: ''It's OK to mention him.

''I don't want it to be a headline of the story, because it takes away from the purpose.

''Also, it's extremely misogynistic. Of course, I love my relationship, but that is one part of me, and I don't want any part of what I do to be diminished.''

However, the 33-year-old pop star - who went through a very public break up with ex-husband Russell Brand in 2012 - accepts that people are bound to talk about her relationships because of her status.

She added: ''There will always be noise.''

During their trip to Rome, Italy, the 'Dark Horse' singer referred to Orlando as her ''darling'' when she revealed she was there to give a talk on meditation at the Vatican's fourth annual Unite to Cure conference.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she said at the time: ''Happy Saturday everyone, I'm here in Rome at the Vatican, to speak on meditation. I'm with my momma, my darling [Orlando], and my manager, Steve! It's a great day! I am so excited!''

Orlando, 41, admitted recently that their romance came as a ''complete surprise'' to him but says they have a ''remarkable connection''.

He said: ''It is a very odd one. She's a remarkable human being, actually. Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic. I am a little older than her, so I wasn't someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavours when we met. I wouldn't have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways.

''You don't pick who you fall in love with. And then you come around and there's all sorts of things that happen in between, right? We had a really remarkable connection. And it's difficult. She's on tour, I'm doing a play, everything evolves. I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see.''