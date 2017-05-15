Katy Perry might have to get sprinkles removed from her ear holes.

The 32-year-old pop megastar shared a photo of her body buried in the multi-coloured sugar strands, which was taken at Los Angeles' Museum of Ice Cream art installation, on Instagram and said that she would ''update'' her 64.5 million followers on Tuesday (16.05.17) as to whether she has to go to the doctors to have her ears inspected for stay sweet bits.

Sharing the fun photo, in which she is wearing thick-rimmed pointed red sunglasses, on the micro-blogging site, she wrote: ''Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes. Will update you tomorrow (sic)''

Shortly after the picture was posted, Katy announced her brand new album 'Witness'.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker teased her fans that a huge announcement was on the way last night (14.05.17), and now she has confirmed her new record will be out next month and she is also set to promote it with a tour of the US.

Before she embarks on the American run, she will perform at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull, North England on May 27.

Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote: ''WITNESS THE ALBUM ! THE TOUR !IT'S ALL HAPPENING ! http://www.katyperry.com #WITNESSKP (sic)''

She changed all of her social media profile pictures to a blinking-eye graphic with today's date written behind the eyelid over the weekend.

The same visual was posted on a massive billboard in Times Square, New York.

It was a preview of the song 'Witness', on which she sings: ''Will you be my witness? I am just looking a witness in all of this. Looking for a witness to get me through this.''

'Witness' will be released on June 9.