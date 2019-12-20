'Roar' hitmaker Katy Perry is excited to be spending Christmas with the kids in her family.
Katy Perry loves feeling like ''a kid again'' at Christmas.
The 'Roar' hitmaker is a big fan of the ''magical'' festive season and she's particularly excited about celebrating with the children in her family - including two young nieces, baby nephew, and partner Orlando Bloom's eight-year-old son Flynn - to keep the spirit alive.
She told Billboard: ''It's just the age where Christmas is so alive and it's just so magical and they believe everything.
''It's really fun to be around me for Christmas because I do the most. It's almost feelings of being a kid again.''
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer and her 42-year-old man have reportedly decided to postpone their wedding until early 2020 as their busy careers got in the way of planning for their big day.
An insider recently said: ''They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult. The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year.
''They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be.''
As well as planning their wedding, Orlando - who already has Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - has been thinking about his future with Katy, and would love to have a baby with her when the ''time is right''.
He previously said: ''I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids. I want to make sure when I embark on that, it's with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.
''Because I think when you're younger, we've all been sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and kids, and actually, what it really takes is communication and compromise, so life looks like somebody who's willing to communicate and find joy in the simple and small moments.''
