Katy Perry likes having Orlando Bloom in her life.

The former couple previously called time on their romance but were recently spotted together and now Katy has alluded there may be something going on between the pair.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mashup, she said: ''Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you.

''When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year.''

A source had previously claimed Katy and Orlando are back together and ''love each other''.

They said: ''They have never cut communication since they broke up. They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again. Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship.

''They've had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive. When they went out in public, they were aware that people would start speculating that they were back on, and they are OK with that. They love each other and never stopped.''

The pair had reportedly split up before because Orlando wasn't ready to settle down.

The insider shared at the time: ''Katy and Orlando had a great time together. It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages.

''Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that. At 32, Katy doesn't want to waste any more time. It became a strain.''