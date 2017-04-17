Katy Perry has launched her new range of footwear.

The 32-year-old singer joined forces with Global Brands Group Holding Limited earlier this year to work on a range of footwear, and has now launched her line by holding a celebratory brunch, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Posting a picture of the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker with a giant model of one of her shoes, the publication wrote on Instagram on Monday (17.04.17): ''Katy Perry celebrated the launch of her footwear collection with an East Day Recovery Brunch. #wwdeye (: @lexieblacklock) (sic)''

Previously, Katy claimed she had been working on the fashion range for ''three years''.

Speaking about her designs, the 'Roar' hitmaker said: ''[Footwear] was a part of me that needed to be carefully created and developed, and I had to weigh a lot of my options. So for about three years, I was educating myself on the business and [thinking about] who would be a great partner.''

And the brunette beauty - who is known for her eccentric style - has described her capsule, which features pumps with rabbit detail on the toe, and platform shoes with a cigar heel, as ''vibrant, expressive and defining''.

She explained: ''It's vibrant, expressive and defining.

''Not everybody is rich, and not everybody is excessive. And everybody has more important things to spend their money on - whether it's their children, or their family or their health. At the end of the day, your personality shouldn't be so expensive to display.

''We've learned through manufacturing and science that we can make things [with] better quality that don't take so much time. Applying all of this information makes a better product faster and with more options.''