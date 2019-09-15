Katy Perry ''knows exactly what she wants and how to get it''.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker has been praised for her career focus by Jonatha Brooke, who co-wrote her 'Prism' album track 'Choose Your Battles' and admitted she thinks her friend is a ''total badass''.

Jonatha said: ''Katy Perry is a total badass. She's incredibly talented. She knows exactly what she wants and how to get it

''Katy was a fan of mine from back in the 'Steady Pull' days. So we'd been kind of communicating through mutual friends that it would be fun to work together some

day.''

Both Katy - who was previously married to Russell Brand and is now engaged to Orlando Bloom - and Jonatha drew on ''personal'' experiences when it came to writing the track.

Jonatha added to BANG Showbiz: ''It was definitely personal. Especially for what Katy was going through at the time. But we've all known that frustrating love situation where you just can't get through to the person - to get them to start saving themselves.''

Working with Katy isn't the only career highlight for the singer/songwriter as Jonatha is ''very proud'' of contributing 'I'll Try' to the sountrack to 'Return To Neverland'.

She said: ''It's hard to believe, but I have a close friend named Bambi who worked for Disney for 19 years.

''She called me one day with this assignment: I need you to write a song that captures the emotional journey of this 12 year old hero of our sequel to the original 'Peter Pan'. I'm very proud of that one.''

Jonatha will release her new EP, 'Imposter', on 15 November.