Katy Perry has joked about distancing herself from her 'American Idol' co-stars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old star - who is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom - has joked she's enjoying the ''social distance rule'' that is keeping her apart from fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Katy posted a video of herself having fun with the other judges, and wrote on her Twitter account: ''This was before the 6 foot social distance rule...sometimes I wish that always applied between @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I [laughing emoji] #AmericanIdol (sic)''

Katy left Australia on Friday (13.03.20) after a 24-hour quarantine in her Sydney hotel.

The pop star was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis.

Two people at Universal Music Australia's headquarters in Woolloomooloo were exposed to coronavirus, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily newspaper, which also reported that staff were told to quarantine themselves immediately.

The record label cancelled the listening party as a safety precaution for Katy and other members of staff.

A source said last week: ''I'd be very concerned about the attendees of that listening party. Everybody stands shoulder to shoulder just so they can fit inside the room.

''If the two exposed staff members were at the event, or if anybody they'd come in close contact with in recent days was at the event, I'd be very worried.

''These are considered networking events. At the ones I attended, our directive was to 'shake everybody's hand' and 'hand out as many business cards as possible'.''

Meanwhile, Orlando recently left Prague and returned to the US after production on his Amazon show 'Carnival Row' was shut down.

The Hollywood actor - who got engaged to Katy in February last year - said on social media: ''It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined.''