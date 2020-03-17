Katy Perry has ''thought about'' hiring her 'American Idol' co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to perform at her wedding, after previously joking they were too expensive.
The 35-year-old singer previously dismissed the idea of having Lionel and Luke present at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Orlando Bloom - with whom she is expecting her first child - because she joked they would be too expensive.
But now, Katy has said she's been thinking about the possibility of getting them both to perform at the nuptials, as well as having 'Idol' host Ryan Seacrest officiate the ceremony.
In a joint interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have thought about it. I wish. I wish. That's the whole budget, honestly. Lionel, especially, is the whole budget. And with Ryan officiating? Yeah, it's over.''
And although their prices might be too high for the 'Never Worn White' hitmaker, the pair have insisted they'll find a way to be involved in the wedding.
Luke teased: ''I'll be out drinking with Orlando the night before.''
To which Katy added: ''My fiancé's gonna come hungover and it's because of you.''
Katy and Orlando's wedding plans are reportedly up in the air at the moment, as they were believed to be planning to hold their nuptials in Japan over the summer, but are thought to have pressed pause because of the spread of coronavirus.
An insider said: ''It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.''
Meanwhile, the 'Roar' singer recently joked about the social distancing rules that have been put in place because of the virus, as it means she has to stay at least six feet away from Lionel and Luke.
Katy posted a video of herself having fun with the other judges, and wrote on her Twitter account: ''This was before the 6 foot social distance rule...sometimes I wish that always applied between @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I [laughing emoji] #AmericanIdol (sic)''
