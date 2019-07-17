Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking their time with their wedding plans.

The couple got engaged five months ago, but 34-year-old Katy has said she's in no rush to tie the knot with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, because she thinks its ''important'' for them to lay a ''beautiful foundation'' before they get married.

Speaking during an appearance on Australian radio show 'The Kyle & Jackie O Show' on KIIS FM, she said: ''Well, I think we're doing really great and we're really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house. I

''I'm saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. Because he was married before and It's not the same in your 30s as you know.''

Both Katy and Orlando, 42, have been married before, with the 'Swish Swish' singer having tied the knot with comedian Russell Brand for just 14 months until their split in 2011, and Orlando with Miranda Kerr - with whom he has eight-year-old son Flynn - from 2010 to 2013.

The Hollywood couple have been dating on and off since 2016, and previously split in 2017 before they rekindled their romance in April the following year, and then eventually getting engaged in February.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Katy and Orlando are set to marry later this year.

A source said: ''[They] have begun planning their wedding [and are] having so much fun with all the details. They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details. They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting. She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn't seem to be her.

''This is Katy and Orlando's day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about.

''They are so ready to start their new life together. Their plan is to have a close friends and family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private.''