Katy Perry was ''so happy and beaming'' the day after Orlando Bloom proposed.

The 34-year-old singer and the 42-year-old actor announced their engagement last week, and when Katy came into work on 'American Idol' - which she is a judge on alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - the next day, the show's host Ryan Seacrest said it was ''beautiful'' to see her with a huge grin on her face.

He also revealed that their promo shoot for the talent show felt rushed on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) - but he later realised that Orlando was planning a big proposal and needed to steal his now-fiancee from the studio to pop the question.

Speaking on his radio show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Tuesday (19.02.19), he spilled: ''Turns out, I guess, Orlando had this whole evening planned out ... she went from 'Idol' and then a few hours later, we saw the post up on Instagram.

''She's so happy. It was actually really beautiful to see her the next day so happy and beaming, so congratulations.''

The 'Firework' hitmaker - who was previously married to Russell Brand - took to Instagram to confirm the proposal by showing off her stunning pink diamond floral-shaped ring in a selfie of herself and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor.

She simply captioned the image: ''Full bloom.''

Orlando - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - also shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, and captioned it: ''Lifetimes''.

Katy's mother, Mary Hudson, also shared a number of pictures on Facebook of what appeared to be their engagement party, which had a heart theme.

The images included a close-up of the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker's ring and another of the happy couple in front of a heart-shaped floral trellis.

She captioned the pictures: ''Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!!''

Meanwhile, the couple are reportedly hoping to start a family together as soon as possible.

A source said recently: ''Katy is slowing down her career this year. They want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later. They both want kids together and will prioritise this.''