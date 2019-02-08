Katy Perry says she is ''such a different person'' now compared to how she was in her 20s.
Katy Perry is ''such a different person'' than she was a decade ago.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker feels she has ''pushed her limits'' so much since she turned 30 and has also become more ''tolerant and accepting''.
She said: ''I'm just such a different person than I was [in my 20s]. Not such a different person - the foundation was always there. I've always been hella sarcastic, always the black sheep, always thought outside the box ... [but] whereas I used to think things were too scary or not for me, now I've pushed my limits in all of that. I'm really more tolerant and accepting. It's really just your 30s. I love them so much.''
The 34-year-old singer made the bold decision to cut her hair short and says it left her feeling ''exposed'' as she could no longer hide behind her long locks.
She added: ''Changing my hair definitely was the biggest physical transformation I have experienced as a woman. When you don't have long hair, you really can't hide behind it. Everything is exposed.''
Katy has enjoyed her fame over the years but admits towards the early days of her career, she was so focused on her work goals that she had no ''grasp on reality''.
Speaking to Paper magazine for its Spring 2019 Transformation issue, she explained: ''I didn't really have any grasp on reality. I was just working so much. After I got off a tour, I'd go straight into the studio, blah, blah, blah ... Sometimes I bite off more than I can chew, but I ended up swallowing well ... I've rung the bell of being the 'biggest pop star ever' so many times. I know how to command the attention of a lot of people for two hours, but I didn't know you have to put salt in the water when you cook.''
