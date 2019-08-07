Katy Perry has installed solar panels on her property in a bid to be more eco-friendly.

The 34-year-old singer has reportedly had the panels - which draw energy from the sun to convert it into electricity which then powers her home - installed all over her sprawling $19 million mansion in the Hidden Valley area of Beverly Hills.

According to MailOnline, the 'Roar' hitmaker has also had the clean energy panels put on top of her trailer for when she travels, as well as kitting out her fleet of luxury cars with slick silver covers, which helps to protect them from UV rays.

Katy's move toward helping battle climate change comes as she's been cycling to her concerts from her hotel room for a number of years.

Back in 2014, she rode her bike 22 miles from Palo Alto to reach a concert in San Jose, California, and warned audiences on social media that her mode of transport had left her exhausted.

Last year, the singer was also seen cycling around several cities in Australia, as well as Amsterdam in The Netherlands, and Glasgow in Scotland.

Katy has been an outspoken critic of climate change in recent years alongside her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who recently received the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Special Award for his environmental awareness work.

The 42-year-old actor said whilst receiving the honour: ''The urgency of climate change has never rung louder than it is now. The science is clear. And what will they say of us, a hundred years from now, since we knew but sat and did nothing?

''The world is changing, and we need to change our habits along with it. So I would challenge you to think what impact you can make and what legacy you will leave for your children and grandchildren because I truly believe that each and every individual is capable of creating real and monumental change.''