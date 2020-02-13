Katy Perry has joked she ''can't afford'' to invite Lionel Richie to her wedding.

The 35-year-old singer - who is set to marry Orlando Bloom - has revealed that her 'American Idol' co-stars Lionel and Luke Bryan won't be attending her wedding later this year, joking they were simply too expensive to invite.

Katy - who was married to comedian Russell Brand between 2010 and 2012 - told 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': ''I can't afford them! Like I said I can't afford them.

''I mean, no. I mean, look ... They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again.''

Katy also opened up about the progress of her wedding planning, insisting she's not a ''bridezilla''.

She shared: ''I'm actually like a, not a bridezilla. I call myself, like, a bridechilla. I'm like, 'I'm kinda chill.'

''But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.''

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed that Katy and Orlando had initially planned to the the knot at the end of December.

However, the loved-up duo decided to delay their wedding because their busy schedules didn't make the date convenient.

The source explained: ''They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult.

''The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year. They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be.''

Despite the delay, Katy and Orlando have already confirmed most of the details of their wedding day and are excited to tie the knot in 2020.

The insider said: ''They have the guest list figured out and many of the details. They hope to have everything finalised soon because they are very excited about getting married.''