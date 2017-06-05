Katy Perry paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack with her One Love Manchester concert outfit.

The 32-year-old singer touched the hearts of the nation when she adorned a garment with the photographs of the 22 people killed and the additional 50 individuals injured in the atrocity after Ariana Grande's concert on May 22 when she performed at the One Love Manchester concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (04.06.17).

The blonde-haired beauty adorned a white body con mini dress with cut out detail, which was shaped in a heart on her back, to reveal the print detail on the long sleeve, roll neck top layered underneath.

Katy performed her hit tracks 'Part of Me' and 'Roar' during the benefit concert, and during her set she revealed she felt ''so honoured and humbled'' to be able to take to the stage to ''spread love'' following the tragic ordeal and show her support for the cause.

Speaking at the time, she said: ''I'm so honoured and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love. ''Love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that we choose will give you strength, and it's our greatest power.''

The One Love Manchester music extravaganza, which was organised by the 'Side To Side' hitmaker, has raised more than £10 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far, which will help those affected by the atrocity at Manchester Arena last month.

And at the time of writing, the whopping sum has already been raised through ticket sales, merchandise, and other donations, with over £2 million alone coming from text message donations from within the UK during the three hours that the concert was aired for.