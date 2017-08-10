Katy Perry likes to have ''sing-offs'' in the shower with her boyfriends.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker - who was previously married to Russell Brand and dated the likes of John Mayer and Orlando Bloom - admitted one of her favourite places to write new music is while having a wash and though she loves to sing while under the water, it's never any of her hits.

Discussing where she finds inspiration, she said: ''I get them in three different ways. From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower.''

And asked if she sings her own songs in the shower, she added to W magazine: ''No. I make up songs. Or I go, 'I like to move it, move it.'

''I've had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That's very fun - singing in the shower and scrubbing!''

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old pop star unveiled a dramatic new look when she chopped her locks into a blonde crop and she admits her new do signified a new period of feeling ''liberated''.

She said: ''Everything is more fun with short hair! I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now. In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated - all around.

''Whether it's politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don't serve me.''

The 'Swish Swish' singer is in a great place right now, but it took a lot of work.

She added: ''I'm surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn't give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again.''