Katy Perry has struggled with suicidal thoughts.

The 32-year-old singer is currently live-streaming her life through her YouTube video 'Witness World Wide', and on Friday (09.06.17) she could be seen speaking to celebrity psychologist Doctor Siri Sat Nam Singh about her battle with the thoughts that left her feeling ''ashamed''.

Katy said: ''It's hard because I'm ashamed. Because of course, Katy Perry is so strong. But it's hard because I'm ashamed that I would even have those thoughts, you know? That I feel that low or that depressed.''

The 'Bon Appetite' singer then admitted she had put her feelings into a song to help combat her depression, and Siri - who hosts Viceland's 'The Therapist' - told her it was a good way to deal with her emotions, rather than acting on her thoughts.

Katy - who was crying throughout the intense therapy session - added: ''I wrote that song, 'By The Grace of God', because you know, I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me. And you know, I get to live this wonderful life and I work very hard at it, and I've been given this gift but I know that God has his hand on me. And I know that sometimes I go through things that are just too intense and I can't handle them, and then he swoops in and he shows me that it's his grace. That brings me through it.''

Elsewhere in her session, the 'Swish Swish' hitmaker - whose real name is Katheryn Hudson - spoke about her transition into her Katy Perry alter-ego, which she believes helps people to realise she's ''just like them''.

She said: ''That's the point of this whole thing, if people can see I'm just like them then they can dream just as big.

''I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I'm a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality.''

Katy's live-stream started on Thursday (08.06.17) and will run until Sunday (11.06.17) as part of a four-day promotional event for her new album 'Witness', which was also released on Friday.